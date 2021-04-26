Former BBC presenter David Whiteley is to join Becky Jago hosting ITV News Anglia, the flagship regional news programme for the East of England.

David is joining the team as Jonathan Wills, who has been at ITV Anglia for 13 years, heads off to pastures new to work at ITV Channel in Jersey.

Until recently, David was working for BBC East in Norwich producing and presenting the current affairs programme ‘Inside Out’ as well as regularly appearing on ‘Look East’.

He started his journalism career in 1995, working on local radio in Essex before making the move to BBC radio and television. He was a reporter on ‘The One Show’ and presented the popular BBC Radio Norfolk ‘Treasure Quest’ programme for four years.

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, David produced and presented an award-winning feature-length documentary about the film series called ‘The Galaxy That Britain Built’ that was broadcast on BBC Four and BBC World.

David Whiteley says he is absolutely thrilled to be joining Becky and the rest of the ITV News Anglia team.

“When I first started out in broadcasting, I always wanted to work for ITV, and now I have the privilege of co-hosting the evening news programme with Becky."

ITV News Anglia has an amazing track record of engaging with the audience across the East of England and I'm very excited to be part of the team. David Whiteley

Becky Jago said: "I'm so pleased David is joining the ITV News Anglia team!

“Our paths have crossed over the years, and his big personality and warmth will fit in perfectly."

As a local Suffolk girl, it makes geographical sense to be seated next to a local Essex boy! Becky Jago

Becky added: "I'm very much looking forward to introducing him to our viewers who I know will welcome him to the Anglia family."

Jonathan Wills and Becky Jago have been presenting ITV News Anglia for 13 years Credit: ITV News Anglia

ITV Anglia’s Head of News Mike Talbot said: “Of course we’re sorry to be saying farewell to Jonathan, but we’re all delighted that his place will be taken by someone else familiar to viewers in the East of England.

"David knows this part of the world so well and comes to us with great journalistic experience, an evident love of the region and a track record of connecting to everyone here.”

David Whiteley will appear on ITV News Anglia from the late spring as the team says a fond farewell to Jonathan Wills when he leaves for the Channel Islands.