Dozens of firefighters sent to Suffolk thatched fire in Thwaite
Fire crews from across the region were sent to a thatched building fire in Thwaite, Suffolk this morning (26 April).
Suffolk Fire Service list 20 crews as being mobilised, having been called at 7.38am. At least two of those crews have now been stood down.
The village sits between Ipswich and Norwich on the A140. Fire engines were sent to Church Lane.
Suffolk Fire Service say they mobilised the following appliances:
1 from Diss, 1 from Harleston, 1 from Loddon, 1 from Long Stratton, 1 from Thetford, 1 from Ipswich East, 1 from Woodbridge, 2 from Princes Street, 1 from Framlingham, 1 from Leiston, 1 from Bungay, 1 from Stradbroke, 1 from Needham Market, 1 from Stowmarket, 2 from Haverhill, 1 from Bury St Edmunds, 1 from Elmswell, 1 from Ixworth.