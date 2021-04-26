Fire crews from across the region were sent to a thatched building fire in Thwaite, Suffolk this morning (26 April).

Suffolk Fire Service list 20 crews as being mobilised, having been called at 7.38am. At least two of those crews have now been stood down.

The village sits between Ipswich and Norwich on the A140. Fire engines were sent to Church Lane.

Suffolk Fire Service say they mobilised the following appliances: