Family of missing woman told of body found in car in Gorleston

The body of a woman has been found in a car in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, late this morning (26 April).

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place the family of missing 80-year-old Anna Tindale have been informed.

Anna was reported missing from her home over the weekend.

The force arrived at Woodfarm Lane shortly before 11.30am where a woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.