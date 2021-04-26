Greater Anglia installs more than 1000 cycle parking spaces
Train operating company Greater Anglia has installed 1,176 new cycle spaces across its network.
Other work to improve cycle parking includes better CCTV and lighting, to help improve safety and security.
We would like to thank all of the organisations who supported these schemes. We are continuing to improve our stations and offer convenient, secure integrated transport opportunities to help encourage more eco-friendly journeys.
The extra spaces have been partly funded by local authorities including Essex County Council, Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council.
This brings the total number of cycle spaces on the network to more than 10,000.
We’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys and can help people lead healthier lifestyles. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people cycling in our region has soared, and the new facilities will help them to make more sustainable journeys and leave the car at home more.
See below for a list of stations with new cycle spaces:
Audley End
Billericay
Bishops Stortford
Braintree
Diss
Dullingham
Elsenham
Manningtree
March
Marks Tey
Newmarket
Rochford
Saxmundham
Southend Victoria
Whittlesford Parkway