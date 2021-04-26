Greater Anglia installs more than 1000 cycle parking spaces

Train operating company Greater Anglia has installed 1,176 new cycle spaces across its network.

Other work to improve cycle parking includes better CCTV and lighting, to help improve safety and security.

We would like to thank all of the organisations who supported these schemes. We are continuing to improve our stations and offer convenient, secure integrated transport opportunities to help encourage more eco-friendly journeys. Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia Asset Management Director

The extra spaces have been partly funded by local authorities including Essex County Council, Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council.

This brings the total number of cycle spaces on the network to more than 10,000.

We’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys and can help people lead healthier lifestyles. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people cycling in our region has soared, and the new facilities will help them to make more sustainable journeys and leave the car at home more. Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia Asset Management Director

See below for a list of stations with new cycle spaces: