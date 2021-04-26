PJ the cuckoo returns to Suffolk after record 50,000 mile trip

A cuckoo who is being tracked in an effort to understand why the UK has lost half of the birds over the last 20 years has arrived back in Suffolk.

PJ was fitted with a satellite tag in June 2016 in King’s Forest, Suffolk.

Since he has clocked up more than 50,000 miles, the equivalent of flying around the equator more than twice.

He is the first satellite-tagged cuckoo to achieve the milestone since the project by the Thetford based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) began in 2011.

He has crossed the Sahara desert 10 times, as well as navigating the Atlas Mountains in Morocco and the Pyrenees in France and Spain.

Cuckoos visit the UK in summer to lay their eggs in the nests of other birds, tricking them into rearing their chicks for them.

We have been avidly watching PJ since he began his journey back to the UK in late February, willing him to complete the journey back to the UK this spring. We can now heave a huge sigh of relief knowing he is safely back in Suffolk but of course, more than that, I look forward to looking more closely at the information he has given us. Dr Chris Hewson, BTO

Aged six-years-old PJ is just one year away from breaking the British longevity record for a ringed cuckoo of six years and 11 months.