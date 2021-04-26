A Northampton food bank which feeds hundreds of people every week says it may soon run out of funds.

The Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club Northampton (SCCYC) is hoping to secure more money from the council.

The chair of the centre, which supports around 400 people weekly, says they have less than a month's worth of funding left.

Harjinder Kooner the Chair of the Community Centre Credit: ITV Anglia

We have got three weeks worth of funding left. We can make ends meet one way or another through more community donations. But we’ve got lots of volunteers here that will come in on a weekend, as they go back to work and there is less homeworking, the opportunities for people to come in during the week is limited as well and how do we maintain that service. Harjinder Kooner, Chair of Community Centre

The food bank relies on volunteers. Credit: ITV Anglia

With people returning to work from furlough the group last week called for more volunteers to keep up with demand.

As a result of the appeal at least 10 people came forward, but SCCYC say they are still in need of donations of food to keep their service running.