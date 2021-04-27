play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video courtesy of Jade Horton/Black Cat Radio

A Cambridgeshire mum who leapt from a second-floor window to escape a fatal house fire, that killed her two young children, has taken her first steps.

Jade Horton lost her two children Isaac, 3, and Sienna, 7 in when their family home caught fire in St Neots last year.

Isaac and Sienna Horton died in the fire Credit: Family handout

She was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after throwing herself from a second floor window.

Now Jade has taken her first steps, despite being told several times that she would never walk again.

Jade took her first steps on the 5th of March Credit: Jade Horton/Black Cat Radio

She told Black Cat Radio: "We're getting there slowly day by day. Now that the restrictions have been relaxed I'm having a monthly swedish massage to help my muscles that don't work as well."

"Throughout my nearly six week stay in hospital I was told several times I would never walk again. I wasn't accepting that fact, and I pushed myself every day."

On the 5th of March Jade walked 20 metres, adding that the memory of her children were the reason she kept fighting.

In the aftermath of the fire the community in St Neots rallied round the family, raising money and offering support.

The fire ripped through the house on December 10, 2020 Credit: ITV Anglia

Jade said: "It's so heartwarming. I want to say a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that's helped me and continues to do so."

At an inquest in February a coroner ruled that Isaac and Sienna died from smoke inhalation.