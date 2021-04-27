Police are hunting for a gang of up to eight men, who wearing balaclavas and armed with machetes attacked a man in a flat in Luton.

The victim was left with serious injuries after being assaulted in a property in Biscot Road in Luton around 2am and 2.30am on Sunday 25th April.

Some of the men were seen to be carrying what are believed to be machetes. Following the incident, the group left the scene, with some leaving in a white BMW.

This type of incident will understandably be of concern to our communities. I would like to reassure our residents that we do believe this was an isolated incident. We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed anything at the time, or saw the group of men or a white BMW around the time of the incident. PC Jim McKeane

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police by visiting the online reporting centre, or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/20375/21.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.