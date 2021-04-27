A 29-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of millions of pounds of cocaine in Northamptonshire.

John Taylor, of Pitsea in Essex, was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Taylor was arrested in a vehicle on the M1, near Northampton, at about 9pm last Friday during which a quantity of cocaine, with a suspected street value of £8.5m, was recovered.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, April 26), Taylor was remanded in custody until July 9 when he will appear before a judge at Northampton Crown Court.

A 29-year-old woman, who was also arrested on Friday, has been released under investigation by police.