Suffolk school closed for ten days after 'rapidly rising' Covid outbreak

A primary school in Suffolk's been forced to close for ten days because of what the headteacher says is a "rapidly" rising coronavirus outbreak.

Edgar Sewter Primary School in Halesworth has had 17 positive cases and says it is closing to all pupils, including those of key workers.

On Friday 23 April there were nine cases at the school but an additional eight cases were reported over the weekend meaning the school closed its doors on Monday.

Lessons will continue online and children who normally get free school meals will receive a hamper.

Children that have tested positive plus youngsters who've been identifed as 'close contacts' are being told they need to isolate for 10 days.

In a letter to parents, the headteacher Katherine Milk wrote: "As COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in school, I have sought further advice and have taken the decision to close the school for 10 days, with all children returning to school on Thursday 6th May."

This closure is known as a ‘circuit breaker’ in order to reduce transmission in school. As a school community this needs to be treated as a lockdown. Katherine Milk, Headteacher, Edgar Sewter Primary School

The letter added: "This circuit breaker will be a complete closure of school, so we will not be providing key worker provision on this occasion.

"I know for many of you this will cause an enormous amount of disruption and stress but at this moment in time I am unable to have children and staff mixing bubbles in school.

"As many of you are also aware I have very few staff available in school, causing safety concerns too."

167 Coronavirus cases in Suffolk in the week to 22 April

21.9 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in Suffolk in the week to 22 April

The latest weekly figures for coronavirus cases in Suffolk are showing a small rise in the week to 22 April.

There were 167 positive tests reported in the county in those seven days compared to 152 the week before - an increase of 10%.

The infection rate in Suffolk is 21.9 cases per 100,000 people in the population compared to a figure of 24.8 across England as a whole.

Across the Anglia region, there were 1,605 coronavirus cases in the week to 22 April, which was 186 fewer than the previous week - a fall of 10%.

