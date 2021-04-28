The MP for Ipswich, Tom Hunt, has criticised the length of sentence given to a teenager convicted of killing a 45 year old man.

Richard Day was attacked outside Kebapizza on Saturday 22 February 2020 in St Matthews Street in Ipswich.

He was on his way home after a night out.

Richard Day was a much loved son, brother, family member, friend and colleague. He left the Premier Pool Club late that night intending to walk home through the town centre. He had walked a considerable distance and passed numerous people without issue, until he encountered three teenagers. Tragically, Richie was assaulted and inflicted with an injury that he could never recover from. Detective Inspector Karl Nightingale, Senior Investigating Officer of the Major Investigation Team

Seventeen year old Andrea Cristea was sentenced earlier this week to three years and 10 months in a Young Offenders’ Institution for manslaughter and violent disorder. He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Andrea Cristea Credit: Suffolk Police

Tom Hunt called the sentence pitiful and said it doesn't send out the right message to other potential criminals.

A post-mortem examination, held on Tuesday 25 February 2020, determined that Mr Day had suffered a traumatic subarachnoid haemorrhage, caused by the tearing of the artery to the left side of the neck due to the assault on him.

Richard Day was attacked outside Kebapizza on St. Matthews Street. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two other teenagers, both now aged 17, were acquitted of manslaughter on Friday 4 September 2020. The jury were unable to reach majority verdict in respect of violent disorder.

One of those teenagers pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Monday 7th of September and was later sentenced to a 10-month youth rehabilitation order, 40 hours of unpaid work and a three-month curfew.

The other boy is awaiting a hearing for violent disorder later this year.