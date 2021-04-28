Majority of doctors in east concerned about coronavirus backlog

The majority of doctors in the East of England say they are very concerned patients will suffer because of the backlog of cases built up during lockdown.

More than 60% of doctors were ‘very concerned’ whilst 36% said they were ‘somewhat concerned’ in a survey by the British Medical Association (BMA).

With surgeries pushed back and routine appointments cancelled because of covid, many areas across East Anglia have seen dramatic increases in those waiting for treatment.

The findings also show over half thought it would take over a year to get through some surgeries.

As these survey findings show, front line doctors have very real concerns about the indirect and long-term impact of the pandemic on their patients' health and on their own wellbeing. Mr Devender Khurana, chair of the BMA East of England Regional Council

The national survey asked thousands of doctors questions about the current situation.

Many say they are feeling worse than at the start of the pandemic, with four in ten doctors suffering from depression, anxiety, stress or mental health conditions.