Last month, two Dachshund puppies were found dumped in a carrier bag in a supermarket in Essex.

Dogs Trust Basildon rescued the pair of tan and dappled puppies, who the charity believe are sisters.

The team named them Bunny and Blossom.

These poor puppies were in a sorry state when they came to us. I dread to think what they had already been through in their short lives, and what could have happened to them if they hadn’t been found and handed in by a quick-thinking member of the public. Lisa Cooper, Dogs Trust Basildon Rehoming Centre Manager

The puppies were rushed to the vet as soon as they arrived where staff provided them with round the clock care.

It's estimated that the dogs were under 6 months old when they were found.

Bunny is now on the road to recovery. Credit: Dogs Trust

Within hours of arriving at the Dogs Trust, Blossom began vomiting and had severe diarrhoea.

She was found to be suffering with parvovirus.

Despite the best efforts of the vet team, she sadly died of the virus within four days.

Bunny was also treated as having parvovirus but survived and is now on the road to recovery.

It’s absolutely devastating that little Blossom didn’t make it, but thankfully we were able to change the tale for Bunny and she is very much on the mend, with her personality starting to shine through in the foster home where she is being cared for. Despite her ordeal, Bunny has been thriving and is a very sweet, cuddly and playful girl. Lisa Cooper, Dogs Trust Basildon Rehoming Centre Manager

The charity wants to remind people that if they are struggling, need advice, or need support to give up your dog, then please speak to a rescue organisation.

You can find out more and get support here.

