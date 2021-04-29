A 27-year-old man has been cleared of murdering a Northamptonshire scrap dealer after a judge ruled DNA evidence found on a window frame seal was "plainly insufficient" to prove the Crown's case.

Cameron St Rose was also found not guilty of burglary after a jury heard 74-year-old David Brickwood was killed in a "torture beating" by intruders hunting for cash at his Northampton home in 2015.

A five-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told a "one in a billion" DNA match with St Rose could have been the result of his presence at the scene, or of secondary transfer such as someone else using a glove he had previously worn.

After granting an application that St Rose, of Forest Gate in east London, had no case to answer, trial judge Mr Justice Pepperall instructed jurors to return not guilty verdicts on counts of murder and burglary.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said