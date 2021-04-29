Police in Cambridgeshire investigating a rise in catalytic converter thefts have held a week-long operation targeting thieves.

Catalytic converters are fitted to petrol and diesel engined cars and hybrids to reduce pollution. They contain valuable metals which criminals can sell for between £50 and £200 a time.

Thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from vehicles across Cambridgeshire at an average of more than two a day since the beginning of the year.

We hope it has sent a message to criminals that this sort of criminality will not be tolerated and we’re committed to making life as difficult as possible for criminals Detective Inspector Nick Cook, Cambridgeshire Police

Throughout the week officers have been visiting scrap metal dealers to check stolen items were not being accepted.

Toyotas and Hondas seem to be favoured by the thieves but other vehicles including Lexus, Mercedes, Mazda and Volkswagen have also been singled out.

What you can do to reduce the risk of your car being targeted: