Drummer plans 12 hour marathon session

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Stuart Hardy practices his drumming and explains about the challenge

A drummer from Colchester is preparing to take part in a marathon 12 hour session to raise money for charity.

Stuart Hardy will be joining with drummers from around the world hoping to raise more than £100,000 for mental health charities.

DrumathonLIVE was first held in 2020. This year's event will see some of the music world's top drummers join together for a marathon session.

It is a bit daunting but I thought it’s a long time to play drums for and I might get a few blisters but on the other hand people climb Everest and do all manner of other things in the name of charity and it’s not a lot of suffering raising cash for mental health charities which at the moment are pretty much on their knees as many charities are, they need our help. Stuart Hardy

The event raised £45,000 last year. Organisers hope that this year they'll top £100,000.Stuart started playing drums as a child and by the age of 14 was playing in local clubs. He says Caffeine is going to be the main thing that inspires him to keep going with his 12 hour challenge.