Luton jihadist loses bid to overturn his conviction

A jihadist from Luton who plotted a gun and knife rampage at London tourist hotspots has lost his attempt to overturn his conviction.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, who's 29, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years in July 2020 after planning a gun, knife and van massacre in the capital. The former Uber driver was said to be driven by "dreams of martyrdom".

He was arrested three days before 2019's Pride In London parade after he unknowingly revealed his plans to undercover police officers. His other targets included tourist attractions in London such as Madame Tussauds and an open-top sightseeing bus.

Chowdhury brought a challenge against his conviction and the length of his sentence at the Court of Appeal in London. His appeal has been dismissed by Mrs Justice Cutts, sitting with Lord Justice Fulford and Mrs Justice Moulder.

Sentencing him in July 2020, Judge Andrew Lees handed Chowdhury a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years for engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

He also received seven years for possessing information likely to be useful to someone preparing an act of terrorism and three years for disseminating terrorist publications, both to be served concurrently.

Chowdhury's sister, Sneha Chowdhury, also tried to challenge her conviction. The 27 year old was found guilty of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism at the same trial and was given a two-year sentence suspended for two years. Her appeal has also been refused.