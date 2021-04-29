A jihadist from Luton who plotted a gun and knife massacre in busy London areas is to challenge his conviction and life sentence at the Court of Appeal.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, a former Uber driver from Luton, was jailed for life in July 2020. He was to serve at least the minimum sentence of 25 years.

He was arrested after unknowingly revealing his plans to undercover police officers just days before London’s Pride in 2019, one of his targets.

He was said to be driven by "dreams of martyrdom" and also planned to target tourist hotspots like Madame Tussauds and an open-top sightseeing bus.

Three senior judges will consider Chowdhury's appeal against his conviction at a hearing in London today (29 April).

They will also hear an appeal against the length of his minimum jail term.

Chowdhury's trial at Woolwich Crown Court heard he prepared for his potential attack by lifting weights, practising stabbing, rehearsing beheading techniques, booking shooting range training and trying to acquire a gun.