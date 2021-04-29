Historic moment as Norfolk gets its first woman Bishop

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch the Venerable Dr Jane Steen talk to ITV Anglia's Siri Hampapur

The Venerable Dr Jane Steen has been formally approved by the Queen to take on the role of Bishop of Lynn after she was nominated for the role. This would make her Norfolk's first woman Bishop.

Dr Steen is currently Archdeacon of Southwark in London and was first ordained as a priest in 1997.

The bishop designate will be welcomed into the role with a ceremony on 23 June at Norwich Cathedral.

Some of the challenges are to engage with young people. And I think some churches have found in the pandemic, that young people have been turning to online services in a way that they wouldn't previously have come to church. So I hope that's something to build on. The Ven Dr Jane Steen

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Following the announcement, the Bishop designate will tour the Lynn Archdeaconry, including visits to a primary school in King's Lynn, King's Lynn Minster, a small holding near Dereham and a coastal parish church lunch club on the North Norfolk coast.

The visit will end with attendance at evensong at Norwich Cathedral.

Dr Steen was educated at Newnham College, Cambridge and trained for the ministry at Westcott House in Cambridge.