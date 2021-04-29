Police in Essex investigating an unlicensed music event on New Year's Eve which caused damage to a church in East Horndon have released images of more than 130 people suspected of attending that they want to identify.

East Horndon Church

Hundreds of people attended the event at the All Saints Church in a breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations.Damage was caused to the church and the officers who responded to it reported having objects thrown at them.Chief Inspector Ant Alcock, District Commander for Brentwood and Epping Forest, said:

At the time this event took place Essex was under Tier 4 regulations, infections were rising quickly, a ‘major incident’ had been declared here because of the pressure on our NHS, This event wasn’t just a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations but a very real public health risk as well as a slap in the face to all those making sacrifices to do the right thing. Chief Inspector Ant Alcock, Essex Police

Four people have been arrested in connection with the event and another, a 32 year-old man from Wickford, was given a £10,000 fine after admitting being an organiser.

Anyone who attended the event will receive a fine. The pictures of the 133 people police want to identify can be seen Here