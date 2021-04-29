play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Rebecca Haworth's report as friends and family remember Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore would have been 101 years old on 30th April. To celebrate his remarkable achievements friends and family have been remembering his life.

He lived in the Bedfordshire village of Marston Moretaine for more than a decade before he became world famous when he decided to raise money for the NHS by walking around his garden.

You know if he was reading his paper, I used to pop in and I'd check him and I thought I've been in a couple of times, I won't check him too much, because he was very independent, but he was just lovely, chat away and he used to like his cooking, doing the casserole, he loved casseroles and cooking and his Sunday roasts. But everywhere I took him, everybody loved him. Sheila O'Brien, Captain Sir Tom's housekeeper

His determination and optimism won the hearts of the nation and when his fundraising campaign finally finished when he turned 100 he had raised more than £32 million pounds.

I can remember many Christmas's where he was just one of the family, and there was always something special about him, he'd be equally as comfortable sitting on the kids table with us as he would be on the grown ups table, he was always so incredible about making people feel good, and getting the best out of everyone Justin Ablett, Captain Sir Tom's great nephew

Captain Sir Tom served in the British army in India and Burma with the Royal Armoured Corps and was made an honourary colonel by the Army Foundation College.

He was passionate about India and Burma, because obviously we have a lot of things in common with India and we could talk for hours and hours, and just generally he was so knowledgable, he had a vast history of volumes and volumes of pictures, and it was lovely to see. We miss him dearly, but at the same time, we've got to celebrate his life Bill Chandi, village postmaster

Captain Sir Tom died on 2 February 2021. His memory and his legacy live on.