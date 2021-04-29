play-icon Created with Sketch.

Now if you are having one of those days, take a deep breath make yourself a cup of tea and spend a couple of minutes enjoying one of nature's wonders a Tidal Bore.

It's tidal bore season on the Great Ouse in Norfolk at the moment and last night our camera operator Gary Mabee captured the bore as it swept along the river at Wiggenhall St Mary near King's Lynn

One A Tidal Bore is dependent on particular lunar and tidal conditions.

Two A bore occurs when water from the Wash funnels into the Great Ouse forming a wave or waves