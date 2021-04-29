East Anglian clubs have dominated this year's EFL awards, with Norwich City's Emi Buendía, Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and Cambridge United forward Mullin all winning the Player of the Season prizes in their respective divisions.

Argentine midfielder Buendía saw off competition from Norwich teammate Teemu Pukki and Brentford striker Ivan Toney to be named Championship Player of the Season - an award that went to Pukki two years ago.

Buendía, 24, has been in dazzling form for the Canaries, scoring 14 goals and registering 16 assists to help his team complete an immediate return to the Premier League.

Posh striker Clarke-Harris has had a similar impact in League One, netting 29 goals in 44 appearances to put his team on the brink of promotion.

Peterborough could be back in the Championship as soon as Saturday, as long as they avoid defeat against Lincoln City.

Mullin has also scored 29 goals for Cambridge United in League Two, who themselves could be promoted at Harrogate Town on Friday night.

His tally has seen him break the long-standing club record for the most goals in a season, which was held by David Crown who scored 24 goals in the 1985-86 campaign.

All three players were also named in their respective league's team of the season, alongside some of their teammates.

In the Championship, Buendía was picked along with Pukki and defenders Max Aarons and Grant Hanley, while head coach Daniel Farke was selected as Manager of the Season.

There was plenty of Peterborough representation in the League One team, with Clarke-Harris being joined by winger Joe Ward and centre-back Mark Beevers, and it was a similar story in League Two where Mullin, veteran Wes Hoolahan and right-back Kyle Knoyle made it a triple Cambridge selection.

There was also a special award for long-serving MK Dons captain Dean Lewington who won EFL Moment of the Season for his 800th appearance for the club.

Selected EFL awards