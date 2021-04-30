Nurses and midwives in Norfolk and Waveney are being celebrated for their work and dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organisation declared 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwifein recognition of the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale.

However, the celebrations were largely put on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased pressure on health and social care services.

Now, the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group wants to hold a virtual celebration to particularly recognise the work of its nurses and midwives.

Our nurses and midwives have been at the fore of the response to the pandemic, leading innovation and quality of treatment and care. Leadership, professionalism and clinical expertise has seen them continue to work and live, doing what was needed to support patients and colleagues, and well as their own friends and family in these incredibly challenging times. NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group Spokesperson

Kate Smalley, 26, qualified as a nurse at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate works on the Acute Medical Units at NNUH. Credit: Norfolk and Waveney CCG

The virtual celebrations will take place on May 12th, which also coincides with International Nurses' Day, marking the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Guest speakers have been invited to contribute and to reflect back on the last year.

Kate Barlow has worked as a nurse for nearly 40 years. Credit: Norfolk and Waveney CCG

Kate Barlow was redeployed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to provide clinical support during the pandemic.

She started her nursing career nearly 40 years ago, and after initially working on an orthopaedic ward, spent much of her career in theatres, including serving inthe first Gulf war. She spent over 20 years working at the NNUH before becoming Head ofClinical Services at the Spire Hospital in Norwich.

Following Critical Care refresher training last April, Kate spent two months working inthe Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) to support the clinical teams caring for patientsduring the second wave.

It has been an honour and a privilege to have been able to become part of the hospital’s ITU team and to make a small difference to patients, their families, and staff, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. This would not have been possible without the refresher training which was managed so well last year, and the ongoing support provided to me throughout my redeployment. Kate Barlow, Senior Manager, Integrated Emergency Care, NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG

Sian Taylor is a critical care nurse at the NNUH. Credit: Norfolk and Waveney CCG

Anna Morgan MBE has been a nurse for over 30 years and is Director of Workforcefor the Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership. She said nurses and midwives in Norfolk have showed 'bravery, compassion and commitment' during the pandemic:

International Day of the Midwife and International Nurses’ Day are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the incredible efforts of our local workforce, many of whom have gone above and beyond to care for patients during the pandemic. Their bravery, compassion and commitment in the face of such an unprecedented global health challenge has been incredible. We thank each and every one of them. Anna Morgan MBE, Director of Workforce, Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership

Donna Loose is a Nurse Manager in North Walsham. She says the pandemic has been the biggest change she's ever encountered in her career. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Read more: