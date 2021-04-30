Cat missing for 13 years reunited with owner

A cat which went missing in Norfolk 13 years ago has been found and reunited with her owner.

Charity shop worker Gemma Barbieri, from Thetford, said she was "stunned" when she received a call saying that 14-year-old Rose had been found.

Rose had a microchip containing her owner's phone number Credit: Cats Protection Downham Market Adoption Centre

Rose, named after Billie Piper's character in Doctor Who, had been an eighth birthday present for Gemma's daughter, Alicia, but went missing in 2008. The family lived in King's Lynn at the time and Gemma said she felt guilty when they moved house 10 years later in 2018 in case she came home and the family weren't there.

Rose, who was microchipped, was reported as a stray in the King's Lynn area and was taken in by Cats Protection's Downham Market Adoption Centre. Her whereabouts for the last 13 years remain a mystery, but she was a healthy weight and in good condition.

Gemma says the reunion goes to show that everyone should have their pet microchipped.