Children at schools across the region take part in national 'Daily Mile' event

Before the Covid pandemic, pupils at schools across our region were used to running, jogging or walking a 'Daily Mile' together, as part of the national fitness initiative.

Since schools have been able to return, they've been getting back into that daily exercise, aimed at boosting their energy and concentration levels.

Today, 30th April, marks a national England Does The Daily Mile event. The aim is to try and get one million children across the country doing the mile at the same time.

At Hartwell Primary School near Northampton, it's become part of their daily routine.

However today they took part in the national event and so it was extra special.

The Daily Mile initiative was started eight years ago.

Now, it's estimated that more than six and a half thousand schools take part in England alone.

Students at Martlesham Primary School near Ipswich in Suffolk also took part today. They're used to completing a daily mile three times a week.

Children can take part by walking, running or jogging.

The head teacher there says it's made a huge difference.

The children that don't particularly like running, it really brings the community together because they can walk, jog, chat with their friends, but also the encouragement of the children to the others. There is a lot of 'come on you can do this, little bit more, little bit more.' Emma Churchman, Headteacher, Martlesham Primary School

