Firefighter's fitness challenge

A Cambridgeshire fire officer is taking on a fitness challenge to raise money for The Fire Fighters' Charity.

Group Commander Simon Thompson has taken on the challenge of completing 44,597 press-ups, marking one for each member of staff who works for a fire service in England.

Simon hopes to finish his challenge on 4th May Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

He began the ‘44k by the 4th May’ mission on 1 December and will be completing the remaining press ups on Tuesday 4 May, which is Firefighters’ Memorial Day. He’s been averaging around 340 press-ups each day, with a rest day once a week.

He's updating his progress on his Facebook page Facebook page 44k by the 4thMay