Watch Rebecca Haworth's report on the Capt Tom 100 Challenge

Thousands of people up and down the country are taking part in the Captain Tom 100 challenge to raise money for charity.

The events coincide with what would have been Captain Sir Tom Moore's 101st birthday.

Fund raising events have included baking 100 Victoria sponge cakes, as those were his favourite, knitting 100 baby blankets for struggling families and cycling 100 km from London to Captain Sir Tom's home in Bedfordshire.

Captain Sir Tom's family start the challenge at Lords

The celebrations started early this morning at the iconic Lord's ground in London. The cricket mad former soldier would have loved to have been there, but as the sun shone down, it felt like he was there in spirit.

This is about the lasting legacy of hope my father left us, he didn't just leave it with us, he left it with us to share with all of you, and with the world because he became a beacon of hope to the world Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom's daughter

At their home in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, Captain Tom's daughter Hannah, and his grandchildren, Georgia and Benjie, continued what he so famously started by walking 100 laps of their garden.

The idea of Captain Tom's original charity walk came about during a family BBQ, so his great nephew Tarrant Ablett , who is a chef, decided to incorporate this into his own challenge.

He's bringing together 100 chefs to light up their grills and cook for 100 minutes.

One of my early memories of Tom was how he could lend his hand to anything and create anything, one of which was he used to cut oil barrels in half and create them into BBQs Tarrant Ablett, Captain Sir Tom's great nephew

People of all ages are getting involved, including 79-year-old Myles Greenhalgh who has swum 100 lengths in under 100 minutes at Flitwick Leisure Centre pool in Bedfordshire.

I was a regular army officer in the welsh regiment, Tom was in the Duke of Wellington's regiment at different times, but the two regiments were bitter rivals for the army rugby cup. And this I thought was a useful exercise to bring together that rivalry, in a form of supporting Tom's Foundation. Myles Greenhalgh, fundraiser

A special train named in honour of Captain Sir Tom has begun a journey across the country in recognition of his fund raising achievements for the NHS.

The Great Western Railway train set off from Paddington Station in London and will make 100 stops across the country over the weekend.

Watch the Captain Sir Tom train begin its journey

He's still inspiring people and bringing communities together. It's a legacy the former soldier would have been proud of.