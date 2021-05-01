Major fire at Northampton industrial estate

Dozens of firefighters have been battling a fire in a warehouse at an industrial estate in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to Caswell Road in the early hours of Saturday, 1 May.

All routes into the industrial estate, including from the A45 and A428, were closed while the fire was fought.

At the height of the incident eight fire engines were at the scene, with firefighters using ladder platforms to spray the large warehouse.

At around 8am on Saturday morning Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "It is anticipated that NFRS will be scaling down operations by mid-morning.

"Road closures still in place on the A45 slip road and A428 with a view to them being fully opened by mid morning."

Water was being drawn from a nearby lake:

Earlier West Northamptonshire Council advised people planning to visit the estate to "stay away".