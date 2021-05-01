Police investigation underway as man stabbed and others injured in Colchester

A man has been stabbed and two other people have been injured in an altercation in Colchester.

Essex Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance in Gantry Close just before 1am on Saturday, 1 May.

Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds; he has been taken to hospital but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Two other people sustained minor injuries during the incident, and police said there could be other victims.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and GBH. Two men, a 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of GBH. All three men are being questioned in custody.

DI David Box, from Essex Police, said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the Colchester community.

"We also believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and we would encourage them to do so for their own welfare as they may require hospital treatment.

"I would like to reassure residents that there will be a visible police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information on this incident, specifically mobile phone footage of it, to come forward."

Any witnesses are being asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 62 of 1 May.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.