Surge in calls to police as restrictions ease

Police in Cambridgeshire say they've had a surge in both 999 and non emergency calls since restrictions eased on 12th April.

Calls about domestic abuse and road incidents have gone up and more crime is being reported. However the number of Covid related calls to the control room has gone down.

The forces is asking people to report incidents online where possible.

Cambridgeshire Police received 15,205 calls in the two weeks following the last easing of restrictions, and increase of 2,000 on the two weeks before that.