A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in a late-night attack in Lowestoft.

The 21-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries on St Peter's Street just after 11.30pm on Saturday, 1 May.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspects are aged between 20 and 24 and have been taken to police stations in Great Yarmouth, Martlesham and Bury St Edmunds.

A cordon is in place at the junction of St Peter's Street and Yeovil Road Credit: ITV Anglia

The victim had one stab wound and was taken to the James Paget Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A statement from Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police believe that the parties involved are known to each other and do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

"Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Cordons are in place on St Peter's Street and Yeovil Street, and officers have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft CID, via the force's website or by phoning 101, quoting reference 37/22320/21.