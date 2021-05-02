Weather Warning: Strong winds scupper Bank Holiday Monday plans

The Met Office have issued a Weather Warning for strong winds across part of the Anglia region, expected through Bank Holiday Monday.

Valid: Monday 3 May midday until Tuesday 4 May 9am

Latest weather warning area for Strong winds Credit: Met Office

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

The details

A vigorous area of low pressure is likely to cross northern England on Monday. Strong winds are expected to the south of the low centre, affecting Wales and western England during Monday afternoon, then extending to central, southern and eastern England later Monday afternoon and evening.

Gusts are likely to widely reach 40 to 50 mph inland, and as high as 60-65 mph around some coasts of southern England and south Wales.

The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning. The strong winds will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times.