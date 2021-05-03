Cambridgeshire police is to begin offering a more streamlined contact service involving appointment-based surgeries and online services, rather than walk-ins to enquiry offices, to get better value for money.

The surgeries will be available for members of the public seeking non-crime advice or to report crime, at different locations each week.

There'll also be the option to report crime and intelligence online, through the force's web chat service, or by calling 101.

The simplified service comes after changes to the neighbourhood policing model were made last year.

From today (Tuesday 4th May) 'walk in' services at enquiry offices will no longer be available, except for at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge and Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough. They will remain open from 8am - 8pm every day.

Appointments at other stations can be made through the force's web chat service or by calling 101.

It is with regret that we can't keep our walk-in services at more of our enquiry offices but unfortunately with the financial constraints that I outlined last year it isn't possible. Chief Constable Nick Dean, Cambridgeshire Constabulary

I appreciate there may be some people who don't have access to online services and for those people I would encourage them to phone 101, which can still be done using the yellow phones outside of each station. We remain committed to providing quality policing in our neighbourhoods, even if financial challenges change how we operate. Chief Constable Nick Dean, Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Limited lost property services remain in place at Parkside and Thorpe Wood for things that are easily identifiable, for example bank cards, personal documentation and driving licences.