Man charged over stabbing near college which left victim in critical condition

A man has been charged over a stabbing near a college in Lowestoft which has left the victim in a critical condition in hospital.

Ryan Page, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

It follows a stabbing on St Peter's Street, near to East Coast College, just after 11.30pm on Saturday, 1 May.

Page, 22, will appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, 3 May.

Cordons in place on St Peter's Street and Yeovil Road have now been taken down Credit: ITV Anglia

The victim, a 21-year-old man, had a single stab wound which was initially thought to be life-threatening.

He is being treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where his condition is now "critical but stable", according to Suffolk Constabulary.

Four other men, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested following the incident. All of them have been released on bail until the end of the month.

