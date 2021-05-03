Teenagers arrested after man stabbed to death in Essex

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Laindon in Basildon.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was attacked on Iris Mews at around 9.30pm on Sunday, 2 May.

Paramedics but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned.

Essex Police say they will have a presence at the scene throughout Monday, and have urged witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police via their website or calling 101, quoting incident number 1292 of 2 May.