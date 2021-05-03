What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Bedfordshire
The local elections in Bedfordshire on Thursday 6 May involve the county’s Police & Crime Commissioner along with some council by-elections in Luton.
Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.
Elections in Bedfordshire on Thursday 6 May
Bedfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Kathryn Holloway
Council by-elections in Luton
There is no county council in Bedfordshire
Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.
There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.
If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.
Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.
This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.
The results will be included in this online article as they come in
Bedfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner
There are five candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Bedfordshire.
Festus Akinbusoye - Conservative
Pat Hamill - Independent
David Michael - Labour
Jas Parmar - Liberal Democrats
Antonio Vitelio - English Democrats
