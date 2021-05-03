What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Cambridgeshire

The local elections in Cambridgeshire on Thursday 6 May involve the county council, the city councils in Peterborough and Cambridge, a Police & Crime Commissioner and a metro mayor.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.

All 61 seats on Cambridgeshire County Council - currently controlled by the Conservatives with a majority of 8

All 42 seats on Cambridge City Council - currently controlled by Labour with a majority of 12

23 of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council - currently under no overall control

An elected metro mayor for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough - currently Conservative James Palmer

Cambridgeshire Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Ray Bisby

Council by-elections in Fenland, Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Cambridgeshire County Council electoral division at the last election in 2017 and the percentage majority

Current political composition of councillors on Cambridge City Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections

Current political composition of councillors on Peterborough City Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.

This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.

The results will be included in this online article as they come in

Elected mayor for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough

There are three contenders standing for the elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough in 2021

The elected mayor works with the Cambridgeshire Combined Authority, which has representatives from the county council and all the district councils. They are responsible for transport, planning and housing priorities.

Cambridgeshire Police & Crime Commissioner

The four candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Cambridgeshire

There are four candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Cambridgeshire.

Nicky Massey - Labour

Sue Morris - Reform

Rupert Moss-Eccardt - Liberal Democrats

Darryl Preston - Conservative

