What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Cambridgeshire
The local elections in Cambridgeshire on Thursday 6 May involve the county council, the city councils in Peterborough and Cambridge, a Police & Crime Commissioner and a metro mayor.
Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.
Elections in Cambridgeshire on Thursday 6 May
All 61 seats on Cambridgeshire County Council - currently controlled by the Conservatives with a majority of 8
All 42 seats on Cambridge City Council - currently controlled by Labour with a majority of 12
23 of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council - currently under no overall control
An elected metro mayor for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough - currently Conservative James Palmer
Cambridgeshire Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Ray Bisby
Council by-elections in Fenland, Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire
The interactive map shows the party winner in each Cambridgeshire County Council electoral division at the last election in 2017 and the percentage majority
Current political composition of councillors on Cambridge City Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections
Current political composition of councillors on Peterborough City Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections
Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.
There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.
If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.
Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.
This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.
The results will be included in this online article as they come in
Elected mayor for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough
There are three candidates standing for the only elected metro mayor post in the East of England.
The elected mayor works with the Cambridgeshire Combined Authority, which has representatives from the county council and all the district councils. They are responsible for transport, planning and housing priorities.
Cambridgeshire Police & Crime Commissioner
There are four candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Cambridgeshire.
Nicky Massey - Labour
Sue Morris - Reform
Rupert Moss-Eccardt - Liberal Democrats
Darryl Preston - Conservative
More details of local elections elsewhere in the Anglia region
What you need to know about the county council elections in the Anglia region in May 2021
Police & Crime Commissioner elections in the Anglia region in May 2021
Choosing an elected mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
More about the 2021 Local Elections in the ITV Anglia region