What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Essex

The local elections in Essex on Thursday 6 May involve the county council, the Essex Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner and the local councils in Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Rochford, Southend and Thurrock.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.

Elections in Essex on Thursday 6 May

All 75 seats on Essex County Council - currently controlled by the Conservatives with a majority of 30

One third of the seats on nine district and unitary councils postponed from 2020

Essex Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Roger Hirst

Council by-elections in Braintree, Chelmsford, Maldon, Tendring and Uttlesford

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Essex County Council electoral division at the last election in 2017 and the percentage majority

Current political composition of councillors on Basildon Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections

Current political composition of councillors on Brentwood Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections

The political compositions of the other councils in Essex with a third of the seats up for election are shown below - Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Rochford, Southend & Thurrock.

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.

This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.

The results will be included in this online article as they come in

Essex Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner

The four candidates standing for Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner in Essex

There are four candidates standing for Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner in Essex.

Roger Hirst - Conservative

Robin Tilbrook - English Democrats

Chris Vince - Labour

Jon Whitehouse - Liberal Democrats

Political composition of other local councils in Essex with one third of the councillors up for election in May 2021

