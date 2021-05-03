What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Hertfordshire

The local elections in Hertfordshire on Thursday 6 May involve the county council, the county’s Police & Crime Commissioner and North Herts, St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield councils.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.

Elections in Hertfordshire on Thursday 6 May

One third of the seats on councils in North Hertfordshire, St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield

Hertfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative David Lloyd

Council by-elections in Dacorum and East Hertfordshire

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.

This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.

Hertfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner

The three candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Hertfordshire

There are three candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Hertfordshire.

David Lloyd - Conservative

Sam North - Liberal Democrats

Philip Ross - Labour

