What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Milton Keynes

The local elections in Milton Keynes on Thursday 6 May involve one third of the local council and the Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.

Although Milton Keynes is part of the ceremonial county of Buckinghamshire, all its local services are provided by a single council known as a unitary authority.

Elections in Milton Keynes on Thursday 6 May

21 seats of the 57 seats on Milton Keynes Council - currently under no overall control where no one party has enough seats to out-vote all the others

Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Anthony Stansfeld

Current political composition of councillors on Milton Keynes Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections

Milton Keynes is made up of 19 electoral wards each with three councillors making a total of 57.

A third of the councillors - one from each ward - face election every year in three of the four years of the election cycle.

The election which should have taken place in 2020 was postponed to May 2021 by the pandemic.

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Milton Keynes Council ward in the last local elections in 2019 and the percentage majority

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.

This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.

The results will be included in this online article as they come in

Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner

There are four candidates standing for Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner in the Thames Valley police force area, which includes Milton Keynes.

The four candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in the Thames Valley force area

Matthew Barber - Conservative

Laetisia Carter - Labour

John Howson - Liberal Democrats

Alan Robinson - Independent

