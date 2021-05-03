What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Norfolk

The local elections in Norfolk on Thursday 6 May involve the county council, Norwich City Council and the Norfolk Police & Crime Commissioner.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May but have stacked up because many have been postponed during the pandemic.

Elections in Norfolk on Thursday 6 May

All 84 seats on Norfolk County Council - currently controlled by the Conservatives with a majority of 22

13 of the 39 seats on Norwich City Council - currently controlled by Labour with a majority of 16

Norfolk Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Lorne Green

Council by-elections in Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk

Current political composition of councillors on Norwich City Council

The party winner in each Norfolk County Council electoral division in 2017 and the percentage majority

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.

This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.

The results will be included in this online article as they come in

Norfolk Police & Crime Commissioner

The five candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Norfolk

There are five candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Norfolk.

John Crofts - Liberal Democrats

David Moreland - Independent

Giles Orpen-Smellie - Conservative

Michael Rosen - Labour

Martin Schmierer - Green

