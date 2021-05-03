What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Northamptonshire

The local elections in Northamptonshire on Thursday 6 May involve two new unitaries councils and the county’s Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.

There has also been a shake-up in local government in Northamptonshire after the defunct County Council effectively went bankrupt and was bailed out by the government.

Northamptonshire County Council and all the district councils in Corby, Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Kettering, Northampton, South Northamptonshire and Wellingborough have been scrapped and two unitary authorities set up in their place.

These will be the first elections to North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils

Elections in Northamptonshire on Thursday 6 May

All 78 seats on the new North Northamptonshire Council - three councillors will be elected in each electoral division

All 93 seats on the new West Northamptonshire Council - three councillors will be elected in each electoral division

Northamptonshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Stephen Mold

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Northamptonshire County Council electoral division at the last election in 2017 and the percentage majority

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.

This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.

The results will be included in this online article as they come in

Northamptonshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner

The four candidates standing for Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner in Northamptonshire

There are four candidates standing for Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner in Northamptonshire.

Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrat

Mark Hearn - Reform

Stephen Mold - Conservative

Clare Pavitt - Labour

More details of local elections elsewhere in the Anglia region