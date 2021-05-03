What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Suffolk
The local elections in Suffolk on Thursday 6 May involve the county council, Ipswich Borough Council and the Suffolk Police & Crime Commissioner.
Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.
Elections in Suffolk on Thursday 6 May
All 75 seats on Suffolk County Council - currently controlled by the Conservatives with a majority of 24
18 of the 48 seats on Ipswich Borough Council - currently controlled by Labour with a majority of 24
Suffolk Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Tim Passmore
Council by-elections in Babergh, East Suffolk and West Suffolk
Current political composition of councillors on Ipswich Borough Council - use the dropdown menu to select previous elections
The interactive map shows the party winner in each Suffolk County Council electoral division at the last election in 2017 and the percentage majority
Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although, because of the pandemic, it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.
There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.
If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.
Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.
This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.
The results will be included in this online article as they come in
Suffolk Police & Crime Commissioner
There are four candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Suffolk.
Elizabeth Hughes - Labour
Tim Passmore - Conservative
Andy Patmore - Green
James Sandbach - Liberal Democrats
