What you need to know about the 2021 Local Elections in Suffolk

The local elections in Suffolk on Thursday 6 May involve the county council, Ipswich Borough Council and the Suffolk Police & Crime Commissioner.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.

All 75 seats on Suffolk County Council - currently controlled by the Conservatives with a majority of 24

18 of the 48 seats on Ipswich Borough Council - currently controlled by Labour with a majority of 24

Suffolk Police & Crime Commissioner - currently Conservative Tim Passmore

Council by-elections in Babergh, East Suffolk and West Suffolk

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Suffolk County Council electoral division at the last election in 2017 and the percentage majority

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although, because of the pandemic, it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

There will be social distancing when voting and you will need to wear a face covering in polling stations and take your own pen or pencil.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Coronavirus safety measures will also affect the counting of the votes which usually takes place immediately after polling stations have closed and into the early hours of the following day.

This year the counts will take place over several days across the Anglia region and all the results won’t be known until the following Monday.

The results will be included in this online article as they come in

Suffolk Police & Crime Commissioner

The four candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Suffolk

There are four candidates standing for Police & Crime Commissioner in Suffolk.

Elizabeth Hughes - Labour

Tim Passmore - Conservative

Andy Patmore - Green

James Sandbach - Liberal Democrats

