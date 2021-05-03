Your guide to the 2021 Local Elections in the ITV Anglia region

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch an overview of the 2021 local elections in the Anglia region with Election Editor David Hughes and Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

Voters head to the polls on 6 May for the so-called ‘Super Thursday’ set of elections - the largest set of local elections in decades and the biggest test of political opinion since the General Election in 2019.

County councils along with district, city and borough councils are responsible for running local services like schools, transport, housing, social care, the first service along with rubbish and recycling collections.

While voters will be reflecting on local issues when they cast their ballots, the local elections are also expected to be a verdict on how the pandemic has been managed by the government.

Local council elections usually take place in May every year but the coronavirus pandemic has led to voting being suspended for more than a year. The elections scheduled for local councils in May 2020 are being held a year late.

Similarly Police and Crime Commissioners have stayed in post an extra year as those elections were also postponed.

Click the buttons below for more information on the elections in your area

The local elections taking place on Thursday 6 May will have additional Covid measures in place with staff and voters in polling stations wearing face coverings, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distance. Voters are even being asked to bring their own pen or pencil to mark ballot papers.

In most areas, voters will also be faced with multiple ballots papers for different elections.

Depending on where you live, there will be the following elections:

County council

District, city or borough council

Council by-elections

Mayor for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough

Police & Crime Commissioners

Town & Parish councils

Local planning referendums

In the Anglia region there are more than 3,300 candidates standing for nearly 1,000 elected positions.

Local elections generally happen on a four-year cycles so the elections scheduled this year were last fought in 2017 and those postponed for a year were last contested in 2016.

You can find out more about the local elections in your part of the Anglia region by clicking the buttons below

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday although because of the pandemic it is expected that many people will have applied for a postal vote.

If you can’t vote in person because you are forced to self-isolate because of Covid you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote from your local council up to 5pm on Thursday 6 May.

Click the buttons below for more information on the elections in your area

When we can expect to find out the results

With the large number of different elections and ballot papers, a higher proportion of postal votes and Covid social distancing measures in place at counting venues, the results are expected to take several days to determine.

Normally a team of counters get to work sorting and sifting the ballot papers as soon as polling stations close at 10pm on polling day. The results are then declared during the early hours of Friday morning. Things are very different during a pandemic - only a few councils are counting votes overnight.

Polling stations will be Covid-secure with social distancing, hand sanitizer and face coverings. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thursday night

There will be results in a few places in Essex like Colchester, Brentwood, Harlow and Southend where a third of the local district councillors are up for elections. Some of these areas will also give early indications of how people have voted in the wider Essex County Council election.

Friday

The results of the County Council elections are expected in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk along with two new unitary councils in North and West Northamptonshire.

There are all-out elections on Cambridge City Council and a third of the councillors are being elected in places like Basildon, Norwich and Peterborough.

The first of the newly-elected Police & Crime Commissioners in the region will be declared in Bedfordshire - one of the few places with only a single set of elections.

Saturday

The only elected ‘metro mayor’ in the Anglia region - in Cambridgeshire & Peterborough - will be declared on Saturday.

The county’s Police & Crime Commissioner election result will also be announced along with those in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

There will be counts for Hertfordshire County Council along with the few districts in Hertfordshire with elections like Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield. A third of the councillors on the unitary council in Milton Keynes will also find out their electoral fate.

Sunday

Mostly a day of rest but there will be results declared in North Hertfordshire and St Albans - both closely-fought contests.

Monday

Probably the first day we will get an overall picture of how the region voted and find out the political fallout from the rest of the country with national elections in Scotland and Wales along with London mayor, other metro mayors and the Hartlepool by-election.

In the Anglia region the votes for Police & Crime Commissioners in Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Thames Valley are being counted.