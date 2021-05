Police have stopped a car travelling at 111 miles an hour on the A1M at Peterborough with a 5-year-old child unrestrained in the back.

Cambridgeshire Police say the driver wasn't insured to drive the car, which was stopped yesterday morning.

The driver was stopped by the Roads Policing Unit and has been reported.

Officers say speeding is one of the most common causes of death and injuries on our roads.