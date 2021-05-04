The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Cambridgeshire last week has said that they are devastated by the loss of a “fun-loving guy” who “enjoyed life to the full”.

Nigel Ebbage, 35, from Wimblington near March, was disovered at a property in Honeysuckle Close at about noon on Thursday and was declared dead shortly afterwards.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.

A statement released by his family said: “We are all devastated and struggling to come to terms with Nigel’s death. He was a family man, he loved his children and family and would do anything for them. He was a fun-loving guy, always cracking a joke. He enjoyed life to the full. He loved the outdoors, especially his kayak.”

Meanwhile, a man appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with Mr Ebbage’s murder.

Lance Woollard, 64, of Richmond Avenue, March, was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at Cambridge Crown Court today.