A fresh appeal has been made for people in Norfolk to get tested for Coronavirus twice a week, as public health bosses say "we all need to play our part in keeping ourselves and each other safe".

The news comes as the number of covid cases in Norfolk have risen by 7%, with 170 new cases with the week ending 29th April, which is 18.7 cases per 100,000.

Testing site near the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Diane Steiner, deputy public health director for Norfolk is urging anyone who lives in the county to get a Covid-19 test twice a week, saying "increasing testing within communities helps to alert those who might be spreading the virus without realising it."

As lockdown restrictions continue to gradually ease we all need to play our part in keeping ourselves and each other safe and helping to have a steady return towards a more normal way of life. “We know that one in three people who have Covid-19 don’t show any symptoms and increasing testing within communities helps to alert those who might be spreading the virus without realising it. Diane Steiner, deputy director of Public Health in Norfolk

Mrs Steiner also stressed how regular testing means that positive cases can "isolate immediatley", which will miminise the risk of transmission.