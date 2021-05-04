"It feels like we can reach stardom" Ipswich support group praises Line of Duty for casting actor with Down's Syndrome
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost.
A support group for people with Down's Syndrome has praised the popular TV show, Line of Duty for casting an actor with the condition, saying that they want other shows to follow in their footsteps.
Project 21, runs a performing arts club for people with Down's Syndrome in Suffolk, Essex and Cambridge and have said that seeing actor Tommy Jessop, who has the genetic condition, play a lead role in a mainstream show has been an inspiration.
For passionate dancer Hayley, seeing Tommy on the most talked about show on TV is inspiring.
For me, people with Down's Syndrome out on telly, feels like we can reach for stardom. For me, watching them on the telly, that means I can reach that much higher as well, for me to get out there.
In Ipswich, the over 18s group is back together after the pandemic put their meetups online and now, having all had their second jab at the same time, they are able to dance together in person again.
A charity, Project 21 started three years ago as a way to give people with Down's Syndrome the opportunity to socialise and perform and to prove to people they're not be underestimated.
It's actually one of the best things that actually's ever happened to me.
Teenagers Martha Evans and Edward Wagland are both aspiring actors, and say that seeing someone on screen with the same genetic disorder they have is a big inspiration.
I would like to see more Downs Syndrome faces like on The Voice UK, chat shows and Britain's Got Talent.
After his performance in Line of Duty, Tommy been spotted filming a Steven Spielberg film and with his career hitting Hollywood, it's hoped there will be a shift toward disability being seen more in cinema.
We're getting there, we're definitely getting there but they deserve to be in more and their talents as performers, they are really incredible, I'm not being biased because I believe in it. They have this talent and I think the more people that see that the more they'll believe in it. They have a lot to say you just have to listen.