Lionel Richie announces open-air concert in Norfolk

The 71-year-old will perform in at Norfolk Blickling Estate near Aylsham in Norwich on 6 July 2022.

Richie, whose biggest hits include All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceilin and Hello, will perform on July 6, 2022.

I am really excited to be returning to this part of the UK and playing Blickling. I know we’ll all have such an incredible night of partying together. See you all next year. Lionel Richie

Tickets will go on pre-sale on May 6, and on general sale on Friday, May 7 from 10am.

Richie last came to Norfolk to perform in June 2018, at a concert at the Holkham Estate.